DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham city and county officials are investigating after it took 19 minutes for a fire engine to locate a house fire that turned out to be deadly Sunday morning, according to a report obtained by CBS 17.

The fire was reported around 6 a.m. in the 3700 block of East Geer Street, according to Durham County Chief Fire Marshal Jason B. Shepherd.

When firefighters arrived, flames were showing from the wood frame house.

After the fire was extinguished, a man was found dead inside, Shepherd said.

Multiple fire departments responded to the fire, including Durham Fire, Redwood Fire, Bahama Fire, and Creedmoor Fire Departments.

According to the computer-aided dispatch report CBS 17 obtained, the call for help came at 6:02 a.m, but the first fire engine did not arrive at the scene until 6:21 a.m., which was 19 minutes later.

Redwood Volunteer Fire Chief Randy Clements told CBS 17 that they had received multiple addresses from the dispatcher for the fire, and that confusion led to a delay in their response to the fire.

CBS 17 was also able to listen to Durham city fire’s audio archives on broadcastify.com. According to the radio audio and the CAD report, at 6:03 a.m. the caller changed the address from 3732 East Geer Street to 1132 East Geer Street.

This change put the new location in the city limits, so county units started to cancel.

But when firefighters tried to find 1132 East Geer Street, they could not find that address.

“There’s no 1132 East Geer Street, there’s nothing at this location,” one of the responders said in the radio traffic.

The 911 operator tried to reach back out to the caller but said they were getting the caller’s voicemail.

Redwood Volunteer Fire units went back to the original location in the 3700 block of East Geer Street and said on the radio they had found a fire, according to the CAD report. This was at 6:21 a.m.

According to Durham city spokesperson Beverly Thompson, she said the city mourns the tragic loss of life caused by the fire on East Geer Street. Thompson said the Durham Emergency Communications Center (DECC) is continuing to investigate the case.

However, she said upon initial review, all procedures were followed appropriately by the call taker and the dispatcher, and that the information used to dispatch the responding units was consistent with the information provided by the caller.

The Durham County Fire Marshal’s Office is continuing to investigate the fire and the fire marshal said that the fire started in the attic of the home because of the deterioration of the chimney in that area.

When looking at how long it should take firefighters to respond to fires, the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) said the standard response time is 9 minutes and 20 seconds for at least 90 percent of calls.