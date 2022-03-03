DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A report released on Thursday by the National Transportation Safety Board reveals new details about the fatal Davidson County plane crash last month.

On Feb. 16 about 5:07 p.m., a Beech 58 airplane, N58LF, was destroyed in a crash near Lexington.

The private pilot, Raymond Ackley, was fatally injured, and the driver of a tractor-trailer and passenger were left with minor injuries due to the crash.

Three witnesses who were on the airport ramp saw a portion of the takeoff roll, rotation and initial climb before losing sight of the airplane just before impact.

One of the witnesses, who flew for a major airline, reported that the right engine was spewing dense white smoke that the airport video did not accurately depict. Airport security video captured white smoke trailing the airplane about the time the airplane rotated and continued until the airplane went out of sight of the camera about halfway down the runway.

The witnesses said the airplane leveled off or decreased the nose-up pitch attitude, with one reporting hearing engine gyrations which he either associated with one engine failing or the engines being out of sync.

A photo taken by one of the witnesses when the airplane was seen near the intersection of taxiway A1 depicted the airplane in a climb with the landing gear extended and smoke trailing the right engine.

As the flight continued, the landing gear retracted, the right engine quit and the propeller stopped. The airplane pitch attitude decreased and then increased.

About the time that the landing gear retracted, one of the witnesses noted seeing white/blue colored smoke trailing the left engine, and the airplane was described as not having power. Another witness described the smoke trailing the left engine as white.

The airplane banked to the left, stalled, pitched nose down and disappeared.

A witness, who was about a quarter-mile north of the crash site, saw the airplane departing, and an “…engine wasn’t turning.”

He saw the airplane descend, followed by a loud sound then saw smoke. Video taken from a truck that was in the middle lane of the three-lane highway behind the impacted truck depicted the airplane in a very slight nose-up attitude immediately before impact.

The video did not show the collision with the truck but did show the resulting fireball and heavy black smoke. It also showed the tractor-trailer rolling onto its side, and vehicles in close to the fireball stopping or maneuvering to avoid the fireball.

The driver of the impacted truck reported he was going 65 mph, and he felt the trailer get hit by something. The truck turned over, and he and the passenger climbed out of the cab on the passenger side.

The wreckage was recovered, and the investigation into the cause of the crash continues.