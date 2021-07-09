Repair costs, replacements pile up as NC continues to defund historical marker program

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – North Carolina is trying to preserve history with historical markers, but there is a problem. Right now, the state is not paying for the program.



The first historical marker in the state was installed in 1936. The metal design has stayed the same for decades, with the goal that most markers should last a lifetime. Accidents happen, and the statewide program is spending thousands of dollars every year to repair and replace historical markers.



North Carolina historical markers all look the same, with a metal frame/backing and a white painted background with black text. Every letter on historical signs is measured at three inches and gives a brief synopsis of a historical event.

“If you’re at a stoplight you should be able to get a gist of what you’re near,” said the Administrator for the North Carolina Highway Historical Marker Program, Ansley Wegner.

The markers are hand-made out of cast aluminum by a foundry in Ohio and are built to last, but they are often damaged.

“The worst part of the maintenance issue is drivers,” said Wegner.

Drivers hit the signs more often than you think. They are designed with a breakaway point, allowing the heavy metal sign to fall to the ground.

“If they didn’t, in a car accident they could become projectiles,” said Wegner.

A repair typically costs between $850 to $1,200. Sometimes a new sign is the only solution.

“If we don’t find out about it in time, someone who thinks it’s a really neat topic might come by and steal it. Someone who wants to sell it for scrap metal may come by and take it,” said Wegner.

A new marker costs $1,860. The program is usually funded through NCDOT, which allows up to $60,000 per year. For the past two years, the program has been cut from NCDOT’s budget as the department has faced funding issues from statewide hurricane repairs as well as COVID-19.

An NCDOT spokesperson says there is more than one state budget being proposed right now, some of which include funding for the historical marker program and some that do not. The budget process is now in the hands of lawmakers. For now, the program is relying on donations to pay for the upkeep of the signs. Those wishing to help fund the program can donate directly to help repair any historical marker across the state, or they can donate to a series of three markers that need repairs or replacement.



For more information about the repair fund as well as where you can find historical markers across the state, click here.