Renaming Fort Bragg: Fayetteville, Fort Bragg officials hold town hall

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Fayetteville and Fort Bragg held a town hall discussing the renaming of the installation on Tuesday morning.

The town hall was hosted by Fayetteville Mayor Pro Tem Kathy Jensen and Fort Bragg officials at 11 a.m. and was broadcast over Facebook Live. U.S. Army officials and Jensen addressed questions and comments in real-time.

The 2021 National Defense Authorization Act, which was passed by Congress last year, requires that U.S. military installations named after Confederate soldiers be renamed. Fort Bragg is one of those installations.

According to Fort Bragg officials, the post began as Camp Bragg on Sept. 4, 1918, as an artillery training center. The base is named after Confederate General Braxton Bragg for his efforts in the Mexican-American War.

“We’re amplifying the opportunity for the community to be involved with the name-changing process,” Col. Scott Pence said last week. “We are engaging the community to solicit their feedback on name recommendations. We want to ensure our stakeholders, Soldiers, families, civilians, and members of the community have the unique opportunity to provide a name recommendation for our installation.”

There are 10 military installations that will be required to change names:

Camp Beauregard, Louisiana

Fort Benning, Georgia

Fort Gordon, Georgia

Fort Hood, Texas

Fort A.P. Hill, Virginia

Fort Lee, Virginia

Fort Pickett, Virginia

Fort Polk, Louisiana

Fort Rucker, Alabama

Fort Bragg, North Carolina

One suggestion is to “rename” the base as Fort Bragg – named after Braxton Bragg’s cousin, Union General Edward Bragg. Pence said that is among the considerations.

“It’s written pretty clearly that the name should be inspiring, have connection to the area where the installation is from, and most importantly it’s not someone who served as a leader in the confederacy,” Pence said.

You can watch a replay of the town hall by clicking here.