Remains of NC man missing since 2019 located; 21-year-old charged with murder

NEWTON GROVE, N.C. (WNCN) — The remains of a man missing since 2019 have been located and a 21-year-old is now charged with murder in the case, the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.

William “Jimmy” Graham, 61, was reported missing on Dec. 15, 2019, after being last seen in the Newton Grove area of the county.

Jimmy Graham

Graham’s family had organized searches to find him but had been unable to locate him. His family said at the time that Graham had never been away from his family for an extended period of time.

Six months after Graham was reported missing, Gov. Roy Cooper announced a $5,000 reward for information in his disappearance.

Investigators said then that all their leads had turned to dead ends but believed foul play was involved and that the 61-year-old was the victim of a homicide.

The investigators’ suspicions were confirmed several months ago after the sheriff’s office received “credible information…which led investigators to an undisclosed location in the Newton Grove area of Sampson County where human remains were located,” a release stated. “Evidence was collected from the location and sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office to be identified. Recently, the State Medical Examiner confirmed through testing the remains were in fact those of Jimmy Graham.”

The sheriff’s office said that through further investigation, “enough probable cause was established to charge an individual for murder in connection with Graham’s death.”

On Thursday, Anthony Corbett, 21, was served with a murder warrant.

Corbett, according to the sheriff’s office, is currently being held in federal custody on unrelated charges.

He is being held without bond on the murder charge, officials said. He is still being held in federal custody at this time.

The sheriff’s office said they will not be releasing any further information in order to “protect the integrity of the investigation.”