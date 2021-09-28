Reality TV star Dog the Bounty Hunter suggests Brian Laundrie could be anywhere from Florida to North Carolina

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – From Florida to the Carolinas, the search for Brian Laundrie, the man wanted in connection to the death and disappearance of his girlfriend Gabby Petito, continued Tuesday.

New documents show at least one member of Laundrie’s family went to a Florida campground just days before Petito was reported missing.

Meanwhile, a reality TV star known for catching fugitives has now thrown himself into the search.

On Tuesday morning, Petito’s family spoke for the first time since authorities confirmed her body was found in rural Wyoming. Petito’s parents and step-parents showed off matching tattoos they got that match the one Gabby had on her arm.

The tattoo reads, Let it be, a reference to Petito’s favorite song from the Beatles.

“I just hope that people are inspired by her. It’s hard to put into words but it means a lot that she’s touched so many lives already,” said Petito’s mother, Nicole Schmidt.

Petito’s family urged Laundrie, who hasn’t been seen in two weeks, to turn himself in to the FBI. Laundrie’s parents briefly left their North Port, FL home on Tuesday morning.

When they returned, protesters greeted them with chants of, “Where’s Gabby?”

A number of drivers stopped by the Laundrie’s home throughout the day with flowers for Petito.

“I have a daughter that is 30. I don’t know what their family is going through but I can only imagine,” said Marvin Malone, who was delivering flowers.

The Laundrie’s had another famous visitor as well. Reality TV star Dog the Bounty Hunter has now thrown himself into the search for Laundrie.

He knocked on the family’s door but they didn’t let him in. Instead, they called 911.

Dog suggested the Laundrie’s went to a campground in Florida just days after Brian returned home along from his cross-country trip with Gabby.

His information checks out, records released from Pinellas County show that Laundrie’s mother, Roberta, checked into the campground on September 6, 2021 and checked out on the 8th.

Petito was reported missing on the 11th. Laundrie allegedly disappeared on the 14th.

Dog’s daughter, Lyssa Chapman, took to Twitter to suggest that Laundrie may have been spotted along the Appalachian Trail in North Carolina.

In one tweet, Chapman asked for help from experienced hikers/survivalists along the trail.

“If you have hunters in your family, near the AT in NC. Tell them to Check (sic) your game cameras!!!!” Chapman tweeted.

The FBI field office in Denver, which is spearheading the investigation, wouldn’t comment on the alleged sighting of Laundrie in North Carolina.