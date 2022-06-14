BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Yamir Bryant, of Arden, almost went to his regular store to buy a lottery ticket on Thursday night but decided to try a different store and ended up winning $1 million, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“I always say I’m going to win a million dollars,” Bryant said. “I like to get a $30 ticket once in a blue moon”

The new spot where Bryant bought his lucky Millionaire Maker ticket was the CitiStop on Sweeten Creek Road in Asheville.

He waited a few hours then scratched the ticket with his wife, saw he had won and started celebrating.

“I ran around the house screaming like a little girl,” Bryant said. “I thought I was hallucinating.”

When Bryant arrived at lottery headquarters on Friday afternoon, he could choose to receive his prize as an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000.

He chose the lump-sum amount of $600,000. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $426,069.

Bryant, a chef, plans to pay off his wife’s car, move and prepare for his sons’ athletic expenses for the next school year.