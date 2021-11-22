Police searching for missing mom and 2 sons out of Raleigh, last known to be heading west

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police issued a news release late Sunday night about a missing mother and her two sons.

Michelle Servary

Raleigh police said they were “assisting” to help find Michelle Servary, 37, and her two sons, Grant, 9 and Rex, 4.

The trio was last seen Sunday morning in the 2400 block of Alumni Drive, which is near Lake Raleigh at the Centennial Campus of N.C. State, the news release said.

“While no foul play is known to be associated with their disappearance, the RPD is assisting efforts to locate them to help ensure their well-being,” the news release said.

Raleigh police asked anyone who saw Servary since Sunday morning or who believes they know her present whereabouts to call 911.

Raleigh police photos

Police released three images — two of Servary and one of her sons — but two of the photos are extremely small and hard to see.

A North Carolina Department of Public Safety Silver Alert said that Servary was last seen wearing a tan button-up sweater, black T-shirt, blue pants and tan ankle booties.

Her 9-year-old son last had on a gray T-shirt with red lettering, blue track pants and gray Nike shoes. The 4-year-old boy was wearing a blue two-tone pullover sweater, gray track pants, purple and blue Nike shoes, and had a large yellow and orange duck pillow, the alert said.

Officials said the three were last known to be heading west with a possible destination of Atlanta.