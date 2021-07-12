Public warned of 4 possible wolf-German shepherd hybrid dogs on the loose in NC county

CEDAR GROVE, N.C. (WNCN) – Orange County crews have set traps for four possible wolf-German shepherd hybrid dogs that escaped recently.

The dogs escaped an enclosure in the Cedar Grove area of Orange County, according to a news release from Orange County Animal Services spokeswoman Tenille Fox.

The four dogs have not hurt anyone, but could “display aggressive tendencies when confronted by people,” the news release said. Officials did not say when the dogs escaped.

The hybrid dogs are not able to be kept as pets in Orange County. There is not an approved rabies vaccine for the breed, the news release said.

Officials said people should not try to capture the dogs.

“Orange County Animal Services is asking the public not to feed the dogs or interfere with these trapping efforts. If the public does feed or interfere, it will severely hinder efforts to safely capture the dogs,” Fox said in the news release.

Anyone who sees the dogs is asked to call Orange County Animal Control at 919-942-7387, option 1.