President Trump pardons former NC GOP chair who lied to FBI

WASHINGTON (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Robin Hayes, the former chairman of North Carolina’s Republican Party who pled guilty to lying to the FBI in a public bribery investigation, received a pardon early Wednesday from President Donald Trump during his final hours in office.

Court documents showed that Hayes lied to federal agents conducting a bribery investigation of a major political donor.

Prosecutors said in his indictment that Hayes agreed to use the party as a conduit of $250,000 to state Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey’s reelection campaign.

Prosecutors said Hayes agreed to funnel the money to Causey at the request of insurance magnate Greg Lindberg and an associate. Court documents say Hayes lied to FBI agents in August 2018 by denying speaking to Causey about replacing the state official examining Lindberg’s company.

Hayes represented the 8th Congressional District from 1999 through 2008. He served as GOP chairman from 2011 to 2013, and then from 2016 to 2019. He also was a 1996 gubernatorial candidate.

As part of his plea deal, Hayes was ordered to pay a $9,500 fine and complete one year of probation.

In all, President Trump issues 73 pardons and 70 commutations Wednesday, formally announcing the list of those granted clemency with 12 hours left in his four-year term.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.