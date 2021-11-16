President Biden will visit Fort Bragg next week for Thanksgiving celebration

North Carolina

by: Walter Hermann

Posted: / Updated:

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – President Joe Biden will pay a visit to service members and their families for a pre-Thanksgiving celebration next week, the White House announced on Tuesday.

The President will be joined by First Lady Jill Biden when they visit Fort Bragg military base next Monday.

Located in Fayetteville, the base was established in 1918 to train soldiers during World War I. It remained open following the war and over the years established the Airborne Command and U.S. Special Forces.

Biden spent the day on Tuesday in New Hampshire discussing the trillion-dollar infrastructure deal, which was signed into law on Monday.

The bipartisan bill will fund, among other projects, repairing roads, rails, dams, and high-speed internet.

