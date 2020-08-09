5.1 earthquake reported near Sparta, North Carolina

A 5.1 earthquake was reported Sunday morning near Sparta, North Carolina, according to the United States Geological Survey. It hit at 8:07 a.m. There were two earthquakes. The first occurred around 2 a.m., a 2.6 magnitude. The larger 5.1 was likely a result of the earlier one, Fox 46 meteorologist Amanda Cox said.

We're getting reports of an earthquake across our area stretching from northeast Georgia to the NC Piedmont. We didn't feel it here at our office, but did anyone else feel it? #ncwx #scwx #gawx — NWS GSP (@NWSGSP) August 9, 2020

This is the largest earthquake since Skyland in 1916 (104 years ago), according to the USGS. It is the second-largest in the eastern United States since 1944.

Several viewers also reported feeling an earthquake in and around Charlotte as well as in South Carolina.

8 earthquakes have been reported in Sparta in the last two days and six in the last 24 hours North Carolina has seen 11 earthquakes in the last 30 days, and 85 in the last 365 day period.

The earthquakes Sunday morning were recorded near the town along the Virginia border, first at 1:57 a.m., about three miles from Sparta, and then the 5.1 larger magnitude one about two miles away from Sparta at 8:07.

The USGS says they’ve already received over 45,000 reports from people in Virginia, Tennessee, and North Carolina. The USGS is also warning of aftershocks for the remainder of the week. NC Emergency Management says that if there is an aftershock to drop, cover, and hold on.

Strong shaking and rumblings were reported by Fox 46 viewers in Charlotte, Statesville, Waxhaw, Newland, Harmony, Laurel Springs, Lincolnton, Cornelius, Mt. Holly, Matthews, Granite Falls, Mooresville, Shelby, Denver, Hickory, Morganton, Wingate, Vale, Concord, Mint Hill, Gastonia, and Ellerbe in North Carolina.

I think I just felt an earthquake — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) August 9, 2020

Viewers also reported tremors and rumblings in Lake Wylie, Chester, Clover, Inman, York, Fort Mill, Blacksburg, and Lancaster in South Carolina.

The Skyland earthquake in 1916 strongly shook western North Carolina and was felt in South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, Virginia, Alabama, Kentucky and West Virginia, exceeding 200,000 square miles.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android