ASHE, Co., N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A section of the Blue Ridge Parkway in Ashe County will be closed for over two years as work begins to replace the Laurel Fork Bridge, according to the National Park Service.

Officials said work has begun on a $29 million project to replace the 546-feet long, 28-feet wide bridge that was built in 1939.

The Parkway will be fully closed to vehicles, pedestrians and cyclist between milepost 248.1 and 249.3.

A signed detour will be in place to direct drivers around the closures, routing visitors along NC 18, NC 88, NC 16 and Trading Post Road at Glendale Springs.

The National Park Service said the historic bridge is approaching the end of its lifecycle. The bridgework is expected to be completed in November 2024.

