RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A single-vehicle crash Monday morning closed the exit 14 ramp of westbound I-440 that merges to northbound I-87 for more than three hours.

Raleigh police said the crash took place around 4:40 a.m. The ramp was initially expected to reopen at 6:30 a.m., but as of 8 a.m., the exit was still shut down. Police say the scene was then expected to be fully cleared around 8:30 a.m.

The single-vehicle crash involved a waste truck tanker, the kind that carries and empties porta potties, police said. The tank was said to be empty so the clean-up efforts in the area are mostly truck debris and toiletries.

One male driver was involved in the wreck and was ejected from the truck that police said flipped multiple times. The driver has sustained at least one broken leg from the crash, police said.

To avoid traffic in the area, motorists will need to continue down I-440 and take the New Bern Avenue exit.