Pop the champagne! Retired NC teacher says $1 million will help children, grandchildren

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A retired Wake County teacher is looking forward to a “comfortable” retirement after winning $1 million in the first Millionaire Maker Second-Chance drawing.

“I’m so excited, I don’t believe it,” said Teresa Saunders. “I’m just so thrilled and I’m speechless.”

Saunders, a retired literacy coach with the Wake County Public School System, said she received a phone call last Wednesday as she was shopping for her granddaughter’s Sweet 16 birthday.

“I started crying in the store!” she said. “All I thought was, ‘I have to get to my car right now!’”

Saunders’ lottery entry was chosen from over 1,319,154.

“You know, I’ve always said, ‘the only way I’ll ever be a millionaire is if I won the lottery!’” said Saunders. “So, I went home, I fixed me a glass of champagne, and I sat down on the porch. I think I sat there until about 9:30 last night!”

Saunders took home $424,500 after taxes were withheld from her $600,000 lump sum.

She said she plans on using the money to take a trip to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, live a comfortable retirement and help her children and grandchildren have a good life.