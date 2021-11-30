Political Report Card: North Carolina Congressman Ted Budd

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Congressman Ted Budd, a native North Carolinian, is serving his third term in the House of Representatives but is still considered a newbie on Capitol Hill.

Most of that is due to his background prior to Congress. Unlike most members, Budd never held public office prior to winning North Carolina’s 13th seat. His district stretches from the northern suburbs of Charlotte to Greensboro.

“I don’t think as a politician, I think as a small business person. I live in a farming community, I don’t call myself a farmer, but I have an agricultural background,” Congressman Budd explained.

Budd grew up on a 300-acre farm in Davie County. He owns a gun store and has coined himself a political outsider.

There were 17 candidates for the seat that opened up when the old 13th District merged with the 2nd District. A federal court ruling about racial gerrymandering forced a do-over primary. Budd, who was a newcomer, beat out seasoned politicians.

“I don’t think as an insider, I’m not naturally trying to advance a career here, whether on committee. I just like the idea of serving others, and the Senate is an opportunity to do that.”

Now Budd is making a bid for Senator Richard Burr’s seat, which is opening up in 2022. There are already big republican names in the race, such as Pat McCrory, Mark Walker, and more, but Budd secured the endorsement from former President Donald Trump.

“It’s tough work. It’s grueling. But also, it’s rewarding in the sense that I’m a fit for those in the district. And I think that I’m a fit for those in North Carolina. “

But talking the talk is a lot different than walking the walk, FOX 46 Chief Political Correspondent Emma Withrow asked Budd what he actually does to address his constituent’s concerns.

“It’s something as simple as renewing a passport. One case that I’m reminded of is, just a week or two ago, a veteran’s paperwork had been miss-filed at the VA, he was ineligible for a veteran’s loan for his home. He was about to lose his home. But we were able to locate it and get it resolved. And he was able to stay in his home.”

Budd ranked 4th most politically conservative compared to the rest of the House members, according to Gov Track. But he still managed to reach across the aisle and has co-sponsored more than 130 bills written by democrats.

“I can reach across the aisle when it makes political sense and economic and military sense. It just makes our country stronger. So those are the things we’re going to reach across the aisle on.”

As for his own legislation, Budd said being in the minority makes it difficult to push bills through. He has sponsored 102 bills, but none of them were signed into law, even though for one of those congresses he was in the majority. But Budd’s role in congress doesn’t just stop in the Chamber.

“I’m on the Financial Services Committee.”

The Financial Services Committee influences the financial sector across the country, which is especially pertinent for Charlotte, one of the biggest banking hubs in the nation.

“I think there’s been a lot of fiscal irresponsibility when it comes to this administration. And it’s just made it harder on the district.”

Budd promised to fight for fiscal responsibility, but has he remained consistent with that goal?

“But when you take so much money, and you pop it into the economy, without being productive, and then you encourage people to stay at home through various plans, you get a lower labor participation, and you get too much money chasing too few goods. And there are shortages and events, the prices up.”

Budd opposed the 1.2 trillion dollar infrastructure deal, despite both North Carolina Senators Thom Tillis and Richard Burr voting for it.

Now Budd promises to put his main focus on his district, despite being the frontrunner in one of the biggest Senate races in decades.