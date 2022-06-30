(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A historic day in the nation as Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first African American woman is now a U.S. Supreme Court Justice.

For some, a great example of what can be done through hard work.

“It shows you that as a woman you can knock down any barriers that are in front of you,” said political expert, Khalif Rhodes, “And as an African American woman there is additionally no barrier that can stop you.”

Rhodes said he explained the significance to his three daughters, the same way his grandparent talked about another significant time on the Supreme Court.

“I think it’s the closest moment that my generation and their generation will have to like a Thurgood Marshall generation,” he said.

The historical moment will remain, but the hard work is not over for Jackson according to Rhodes. She’s replacing retiring justice Stephen Breyer, and Jackson may be sitting on a court with a conservative view for years, given recent rulings.

“You would think these types of outcomes would have a direct impact on voter turnout in our next upcoming elections,” he added. ”However, I’m not sure.”

Rhodes said that sentiment goes for both parties. One side is wanting change, and the other liking the direction the country is going in.

He says it will come down to which side can rally its base, and get people to the polls.

A battle of anger vs fear, with some still reacting to former President Donald Trump appointing three conservative justices.

“People close to him thought he overstepped with this one because it would enrage and encourage the Democratic base,” said Rhodes. “On the other side, the Republican camp can say listen this is why we need to continue to have stronger people in place.”