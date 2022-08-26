RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A pregnant woman was shot in her car in the head near an east Raleigh intersection with the suspected shooter, a convicted felon, caught in Garner, police said.

Tyler Kirby (Raleigh Police Department).

The police departments in Raleigh and Garner said the incident happened Thursday near the intersection of North Raleigh Boulevard and New Bern Avenue.

The victim has been confirmed by Raleigh police as Maya Angelou Sherrod, 25.

Police said the shooter fled the scene and was caught in Garner. He has since been identified as convicted felon Tyler Kirby, 26.

Kirby has since been charged with:

assault with a deadly weapon;

shooting into an occupied vehicle;

possession of a firearm by felon and;

felony speed to elude.

Police said the intersection south of New Bern Avenue was closed while authorities investigate the incident.

No other details are currently available.