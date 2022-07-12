DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A search warrant from the Durham Police Department said a woman burned a child who was later found to have cocaine in his system.

Records show 38-year-old Natoyia Danelle Barbee, of Durham, is charged with negligent child abuse, misdemeanor larceny, misdemeanor conspiracy and communicating threats.

An arrest warrant said she showed a “reckless disregard for human life.”

On Wednesday, July 6, the search warrant said officers responded to Barbee’s home on Wabash St. in Durham for a child abuse call.

Police said they found a 2-year-old child who was severely burned on his body and EMS reported the burns were at various stages of healing.

There were also three children four years old or younger who were left unattended, according to the warrant.

It said one 4-year-old witness said his brother was burnt with fire.

Barbee is not the child’s mother and was watching him for the past two or three weeks while his mother was out of town, the warrant clarifies.

The warrant said Barbee claims the burn is accidental and that she failed to provide medical care because she was afraid she would be accused.

The warrant also states the child tested positive for cocaine.

Officials said he is in the hospital in stable condition, but will need surgery.