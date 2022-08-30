ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (AP) — Police say a man was involuntarily committed after he was found armed with a machete and experiencing a mental crisis in a Taco Bell restaurant in Rocky Mount, North Carolina.

Police said in a news release Saturday that the man was transported to Nash UNC Health Care.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

The Rocky Mount Telegram reports that once he is released from medical care, police said the man also is going to be served with warrants charging him with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

State law allows for a person to be evaluated and hospitalized against his or her own wishes, if there is clear evidence the person is dangerous to himself or herself or others.

When officers arrived, they found the man had struck a woman with the machete. Police say the woman was treated by emergency medical services personnel and transported to Nash UNC Health Care for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening before being released.

Police say officers were able to de-escalate the situation with the man.

Police say they later determined the man had robbed a person at the restaurant prior to the officers’ arrival. Police say the robbery victim was not injured.