Police cruiser crashes on I-74 in North Carolina

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) – A Thomasville police car was involved in a crash on Interstate 74 in High Point.

According to the N.C. Department of Transportation, the scene started at 10:53 a.m. Tuesday.

The Thomasville police unit was involved in a chase leading up to the crash.

High Point police were on scene after the crash but say they were not involved in the chase.

It’s unclear what prompted the chase or if anyone was injured.

NCDOT shut down the I-74 ramp for Exit 71A, U.S. 29/U.S. 70, near mile marker 71.