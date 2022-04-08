DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in Durham, N.C. on Thursday afternoon, police said.

Police responded to Avon Lake Drive around 4:30 p.m. They arrived to find two victims, police said.

Tedder is 10 years old and lives at an apartment complex with his family. He said when he got home from the Boys and Girls Club, he saw police cars.

“I was confused,” he said.

Officers were on scene for hours and into the night. They took down the crime tape and allowed residents to go back to their apartments just before 11 p.m., but said it remains an active investigation.

Police told us one of the victims died at the scene and the other was taken to the hospital. Police did not give the second victim’s condition.

“I had a friend go and throw some trash away and he said he heard pop, pop and I heard it, too,” Victoria Felton said. “After things calmed down, I walked up I saw the lady on the ground.”

However, Felton, and even Tedder, told WNCN that this isn’t the first time they have been startled by gunshots.

“I am very tired (of) going to have to hide in the closet or in the bathroom. It gets very scary sometimes,” Tedder said.

Felton said her focus is to keep her daughter and mother safe.

“After we hear any kind of like a car backfiring, we are ducking,” she said. “I’m trying to get through school, and I want to get my family out of here.”