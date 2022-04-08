Johnny Carl Avery (Raleigh-Wake CCBI)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested in connection with a machete slashing outside a community health center in Raleigh Thursday night, police confirmed Friday morning.

According to authorities, officers responded to a slashing/cutting call outside Advance Community Health after 7 p.m. Thursday.

Police said Johnny Carl Avery, 68, attempted to get into the health center after it closed. A security guard stopped the suspect who then attacked them with a machete.

Police said Avery fled the scene, but he was later located near the 900 block of Rock Quarry Road and arrested.

The security guard suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital. Police said the guard’s injuries appeared to be defensive wounds.

Avery is being held in the Wake County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday afternoon.