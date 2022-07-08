SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Dramatic new video shows the moment a small plane had to make an emergency landing on a highway in Swain County, N.C.

According to the Swain County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred along State Highway 74 on Sunday, July 3. The pilot had a GoPro camera mounted to the cockpit of the plane and was able to capture the video of the plane descending onto the highway, driving through the median and narrowly missing cars before the plane came to a stop on the shoulder next to a stop sign on an intersecting road.

Investigators also report that the pilot narrowly missed power lines that crossed the highway. Miraculously, there were no injuries or any damage.

“What an OUTSTANDING job and no injuries,” said Swain County Sheriff Curtis Cochran on the landing, “There were so many things that could have been catastrophic but they didn’t happen.”

It is unclear at this time what caused the plane to make the emergency landing.

Swain County is located in extreme western North Carolina along the North Carolina-Tennessee border, about an hour and a half south of Gatlinburg, TN and three hours west of Charlotte.