QUEEN CITY NEWS – Pinehurst will soon be able to call itself the home of the USGA and World Golf Hall of Fame, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper along with other officials announced Wednesday from the historic golf course.

“For nearly 50 years, the Hall of Fame has honored the history and legacies of those who have made golf great,” said Greg McLaughlin, CEO, World Golf Hall of Fame.

The venue, which will be open to the public, is moving from St. Augustine, Florida, and is set to open in 2024, the year when Pinehurst hosts the first of four future US Opens.

“North Carolina is home to legendary golf courses and it makes perfect sense to have The World Golf Hall of Fame here in Pinehurst,” Governor Roy Cooper said. “Golf brings communities together, increases tourism, and creates good jobs, and I’m excited to continue working with the USGA to grow the game and our economy here in North Carolina.”

The World Golf Hall of Fame was founded in Pinehurst in 1974 and moved to Florida in 1998. The USGA was founded in 1894 and is the governing body for U.S. and Mexico golf courses.

Golf has been a source of economic success for the state, having generated $2.3 billion in spending and $4.2 billion in state economic impact.