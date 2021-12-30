RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Wake Tech Community College security guard used pepper spray on the crowd at the John Wall Holiday Invitational after ‘an incident in the stands that spilled onto the court’ and disrupted a game Wednesday night.

A fight broke out in the stands between fans during Farmville Central and Life Christian Academy (Kissimmee, Florida) and spilled onto the court during play, John Wall Holiday Invitational Media Director Bryan Hanks confirmed Thursday.

An update from @JohnWallHoliday Invitational following Wednesday night's incident(s). pic.twitter.com/wdtYNymmJo — Bryan Hanks (@BCHanks) December 30, 2021

Raleigh police confirmed later Thursday that it was pepper spray that was used by an on-site security guard to subdue the fight and officials began clearing the gymnasium. They also said the pepper spray was likely used due because of the small amount of tournament security on-hand after it became short-staffed due to others responding to a fight in a previous game that evening.

The clearing of the gymnasium caused the remaining games and times to be rescheduled with matchups beginning as early as 9 a.m. on Friday.

There have been no charges filed at this time.

CBS 17 will update this article if more information becomes available.