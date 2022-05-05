YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Pennsylvania man is accused of threatening over 40 establishments, including churches and schools, in Yadkin County, N.C. according to a Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On Wednesday, Robert Herman Notter, 33, of East Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, was arrested following a lengthy investigation involving threatening and harassing phone calls, voice mails and text messages.

The YCSO received a total of 43 reports from local churches, schools, businesses and residents.

The phone calls, voice mails and messages contained threats and claims of harm, the release says.

Early in the investigation, deputies were able to determine the suspect as Notter.

Throughout the investigation, the YCSO with the help of other agancies monitored Notter’s location and activities. Due to the suspect living in another state, the YCSO requested helpfrom the United States Department of Homeland Security.

Notter was charged with communicating interstate threats and is currently being held in federal custody under no bond.