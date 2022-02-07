Passenger killed when truck hits tree, overturns in Wilkes County; driver charged

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A woman was killed and a man was seriously injured when a pickup truck crashed into a tree and overturned in Wilkes County Saturday morning, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened on Balls Mill Road near NC 115 around 12:45 a.m. on February 5.

A Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling west on Balls Mill Road when it ran off the roadway to the left, collided with a tree and flipped over.

Troopers said the driver of the truck, 30-year-old Shelby Beck of Mims, Florida, was seriously injured and taken to the hospital.

The passenger, 28-year-old Bethany Burch of North Wilkesboro died at the scene.

Neither were restrained by a seatbelt, officials said.

Troopers said alcohol impairment and reckless driving are suspected to have contributed to the crash. Beck has been charged with driving while impaired. Authorities said more charges are possible.