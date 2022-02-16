Passenger ejected, killed when driver ran sports car off NC interstate, slammed into trees, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating after a male passenger was ejected and killed in a single-vehicle crash on Sunday morning, police said Tuesday.

According to police, the crash happened around 12:50 a.m. on an off-ramp from Interstate 40 east to Interstate 540 east.

The preliminary investigation has so far revealed that the driver of a 2018 Dodge Challenger lost control of the sports car in a curve on the off-ramp, ran off the road, traveled around 600 feet down a wooded embankment, and slammed into multiple trees before coming to a rest.

The passenger was ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene. The man driving the Challenger was taken to the hospital with injuries that police said do not appear to be life-threatening.

The crash remains under investigation. No charges have been filed at this time and the identity of the deceased has not been released.