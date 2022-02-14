Pandemic sparks interest in buying local food in the Charlotte area

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The pandemic exposed the fragility of the American supply chain. More than two years in, food prices are at a historic high and shelves continue to lack the depth of products.

At Rooted Pastures in Kings Mountain, each animal has its own purpose – protecting, mating, fertilizing, and eating. The Charlotte food industry has found a way to navigate around shipping delays and inflation by buying local.

“We raise everywhere from grass-fed beef, pork, chicken, eggs, sheep,” General Manager Hunter Thomas said.

The 160-acre regenerative farm is fairly new to the Charlotte area, and already supplying produce to local cafes, bakeries, and individual families.

“Nowadays convenience is everything,” Lauren Thomas said.

Thomas says over the last couple of years, there has been a shift in the food industry.

“It’s just interesting. Folks that maybe never source from a local farmer in their lives…they are in their 50s or 60s, and because of everything that has happened in the past couple of years, they are much more keenly aware of, ‘OK, I need to get back to my roots, I need to know my neighbors, I need to know where my food is coming from,’” Lauren said.

The pandemic has not only forced consumers to think about where their food is coming from but also chefs and restaurant owners.

“When all of those disruptions started happening, we had more people coming to us and saying, ‘wait you guys have this and the price hasn’t gone up two or three times?’” Freshlist co-founder Jesse Leadbetter said.

Freshlist is a Charlotte-based food hub that links restaurants and small farms across the Carolinas and beyond. Every week, Leadbetter said about 350 chefs get a list of available produce, and within 48 hours that food is in kitchens across the city.

“We have a lot of chefs in town that know that you are not going to have tomatoes year-round or know that the tomatoes when you do have them are not going to be perfect. So, chefs are learning how to write their menus that work with what is growing around them,” Leadbetter said.