Pair arrested in Thanksgiving homicide in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – Two men have been arrested in connection to a homicide that happened on Thanksgiving night in Rocky Mount.

Police responded to reports of shots fired in the 2500 block of Sexton Road just before midnight.

Upon arrival, officers located 31-year-old Levaska Smith, III lying in the yard of a home in the area.

Smith was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Authorities have arrested 35-year-old Kenneth Parker of Rocky Mount and 33-year-old Raylon Parker of Enfield in connection to the homicide.

Both men have been charged with first-degree murder and are in custody at the Nash County Detention Facility without bond.

The homicide remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411.