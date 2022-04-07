RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A family’s dog is trying to recover after being shot in Randolph County.

Larry and Kimberly Freeman told FOX8 a Randolph County sheriff’s deputy is the one who pulled the trigger.

“He’s a dog,” said Kimberly Freeman, the owner. “He does not truly understand what he did wrong.”

It may take the four-year-old Rottweiler named Major eight months to fully recover.

There are scars still visible on his snout.

“We’re all just devastated that this possibly could happen,” she said.

Freeman said her dog is traumatized and may never act the same again.

“He’ll sit and cry at nighttime about the pain that he’s in until he can get his medicine,” Freeman said. “He’s highly medicated.”

On April 1, Randolph County Sheriff’s Deputy Marbely Sanchez fired her weapon at 1:49 p.m., and a dog was involved, according to an incident report. Freeman told FOX8 the deputy came to her home on Buffalo Ford Road to serve papers to her husband.

“To serve a show cause order for him to appear in court for a non-custodial custody matter,” she said.

She said the deputy knocked on her front door, but she did not hear it. That’s when her dog started to bark.

“I was in the backside of my house, so I didn’t hear the knocks,” Freeman said. “I heard him [Major] going crazy, and that’s about the time I got up and got dressed to be presentable to actually go out. I had heard him go out his dog door, and that’s when I opened the back door and saw what had happened.”

Freeman said Deputy Sanchez approached the back porch and shot Major one time before running to her patrol car.

“I was thinking ‘please don’t shoot my dog,’ and by the time that I thought it…it was already done,” she said. “There was nothing I could do about it to stop it.”

The bullet hit Major in the snout. X-rays obtained by FOX8 reveal the bullet ended up in his windpipe.

“Now, his life is never going to be the same until the bullet is taken out…if this bullet can’t be taken out, he’s going to be a leashed animal for the rest of his life because of her senselessness,” Freeman said.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office declined to comment on the matter.

It is still unclear how close Major was to the deputy when she fired her weapon.

Freeman has hired a lawyer who plans to file a formal complaint and lawsuit against the sheriff’s office.