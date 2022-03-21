CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An average of nine North Carolinians died each day from a drug overdose in 2020, a 40% increase from the previous year, NCDHHS announced on Monday.

“A single life lost to an overdose is a life we should have saved. Stress, loss of housing, and loss of employment for those in recovery caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a backslide in our fight against substance use disorders,” NCDHHS Secretary Kody H. Kinsley said in a written release.

The increase during 2020 aligns with the increases experienced nationwide with the nation exceeding 100,000 deaths, health officials said.

In North Carolina, the number of drug overdose deaths — from illicit substances and/or medications — increased by nearly 1,000 deaths, from 2,352 in 2019 to 3,304 in 2020, NCDHHS reported.

There were also nearly 15,000 emergency department visits related to drug overdoses in 2020.

Provisional surveillance data suggest these increases continued through 2021. Both overdose deaths and the increases disproportionally affect historically marginalized populations, NCDHHS said.



Amidst the challenging backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, NCDHHS said its working to reverse this trend. It continues to implement the North Carolina Opioid and Substance Use Action Plan, which aims to prevent addiction, reduce harm from substance use and connect people to substance use services, housing, and employment support, and to do all of this with attention to equity.

Specific actions include:

To prevent overdoses, NCDHHS regularly provides free naloxone to syringe services programs, local government agencies, treatment providers and other community-based organizations.

This year, 15 mobile health clinics funded by NCDHHS will begin working in hard-to-reach areas to assess clients and provide treatment, primary care and recovery support services.

Progress is monitored on a data dashboard that tracks state, regional and county-level metrics and local actions.

The Hope4NC helpline (1-855-587-3463), continues to assist those who need confidential emotional support, counseling referrals or connection to community resources.

In addition to overall increases in fatal and non-fatal overdoses, the burden of overdose has disproportionately worsened in some historically marginalized communities, NCDHHS said.

The overall number of overdose deaths is still highest among non-Hispanic white people; however, when measured as a portion of the population, American Indian/Indigenous people have the highest rate and the highest increase in deaths.

Careful monitoring of these trends along with strategic partnerships with organizations and individuals from these historically marginalized populations are key in reducing these disparities, NCDHHS said.

