Open Enrollment for Medicaid begins in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – North Carolina Medicaid Managed Open Enrollment began Monday and the Department of Health and Human Services is working to assist beneficiaries.

NCDHHS said it began mailing enrollment packets statewide earlier this month and has launched new resources for enrollees.

“We are pleased to reach another milestone in our move to Medicaid managed care,” said Deputy Secretary for NC Medicaid Dave Richard. “It moves us one step closer to achieving our vision of improving health and well-being for North Carolina citizens through an innovative, whole-person-centered and well-coordinated system of care that addresses both medical and non-medical drivers of health.”

Beneficiaries are encouraged to call the NC Medicaid Enrollment Call Center at 833-870-5500 or download the free “NC Medicaid Managed Care” app to get assistance with enrollment.

Most people who are eligible can choose between five health plans. All plans are required to have Medicaid services, including office visits, blood tests and X-rays.

Open Enrollment is open through May 14. Click here for more information.