One year after US Capitol riots 16 North Carolinians face charges connected to insurrection

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – One year after he posted pictures and videos on social media of himself and his then-girlfriend storming the U.S. Capitol, Bradley Bennett logged into a federal courtroom remotely for a status hearing. Bennett is facing a felony charge for his role in the January 6 insurrection.

He’s one of 16 North Carolina residents, plus a soldier stationed at Fort Bragg, and 11 South Carolina residents facing charges.

Five people died when an angry mob stormed the capitol as Congress certified the results of the 2020 Presidential election. More than 140 police officers were injured.

And rioters caused more than $1.5 million worth of damage in the capitol.

In the 365 days since that deadly day, the FBI has launched the largest investigation in its history.

More than 700 people have been arrested.

Aiden Bilyard, 19, of Cary was arrested in November. FBI photos show Bilyard spraying, what the FBI says is Bear Spray, at Capitol Police Officers.

Other photos show the teenager, wearing a Harvard sweatshirt and a mask down below his chin, with a baseball bat appearing to hit one of the Capitol building’s windows.

Grayson Sherrill of Cherryville is accused of assaulting a police officer with a metal pole in the capitol.

Legal experts expect those who committed violence to face the harshest charges.

“I think because they attacked law enforcement their chances of punishment are probably increased,” said UNC Charlotte Criminology Professor Dr. Shannon Reid. “The courts and prosecution are generally less sympathetic to somebody coming after law enforcement.”

Matthew Wood of Reidsville was one of the first protesters to breach the capitol. He originally told the FBI that he was pushed into the building to avoid being trampled by the crowd. However, FBI images show Reid, with a scarf around his neck, inside the building for a significant amount of time.

For the Spencer family of Pilot Mountain, the insurrection is a family affair.

Virginia Spencer has already pleaded guilty for her role. Meanwhile, her husband Spencer appears to be heading for a trial. The FBI says the couple brought their juvenile child to the protest.

It’s unclear what kinds of penalties the suspects who didn’t commit violence will face.

“Generally, people are gonna be pro-law enforcement,” said Reid. “So if you’re seen (attacking them) your chances of getting punishment are much higher than smashing windows.”

Two North Carolina residents have found themselves part of the epicenter of the FBI investigation.

Charles Donohoe, the alleged leader of the North Carolina chapter of the Proud Boys, and Laura Steele, an alleged member of the paramilitary group the Oath Keepers, were both named in a sweeping complaint last month.

The District of Columbia has sued both of them, and their organizations, alleging they were part of a “coordinated act of domestic terrorism.”

