Other parts of Virginia, NC also saw winds and hail

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A mobile home in North Carolina flipped over due to strong winds, injuring one person, Thursday night.

Bertie County Emergency Services Director Mitch Cooper said straight-line winds toppled trees and power lines and flipped one mobile home off Bertie Park Lane and Hexlena Road in Powellsville.

One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, Cooper said.

Other parts of Virginia and North Carolina also saw stormy weather.

A sheriff’s deputy told WAVY no injuries were reported due to storms Thursday night.

Reports consisted mostly of minor home damage (shingles, roofing material) and a roof blew off a utility infrastructure. Two vehicles were pushed together at the Gates County Schools Bus Garage.

Here are some photos we received from areas of North Carolina and Virginia: