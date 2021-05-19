‘One-in-a-lifetime opportunity’: NC to allocate $5.7B in COVID rescue funds

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced plans on spending the state’s share of President Biden’s $1.9 trillion pandemic American Rescue Plan on Wednesday.
$5.7 billion will be allocated to the state in what the governor described as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Here’s the breakdown.
- $1.2B to broadband access, to help close the gap for those struggling to find work.
- $575M to affordable housing
- $800M to water and wastewater investments
- $350M to scholarships and financial aid
- $350M to the industries hit the hardest by the coronavirus pandemic
- $300M to public education
- $250M to low-income families dealing with financial hardship
- $45M to tourism, motorsports and outdoor events including $10M to Charlotte Motor Speedway and $10M to North Wilkesboro Speedway
“This pandemic brought us a once-in-a-generation challenge. And these funds have brought us a once-in-a-generation opportunity,” said Governor Cooper. “North Carolina’s funding from the American Rescue Plan positions our state for a shared recovery and allows us to create a North Carolina that works for all.”
Treasury officials said the funds should not be used by state and local governments to cut taxes, pay down debt or bolster reserve funds.