Officials find missing NC child

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A child who was reported missing Tuesday morning by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office has been found.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office issued a notice around 1:30 a.m. for Avery Ginn, a missing 11-year-old. At 2:26 a.m., Lee Darnell with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said she had been found and has been returned home. Social media posts said she was asleep in a nearby horse barn and was found by authorities.

“It is times like these that put the ‘unity’ in community,” Darnell said in an update to the media. “We would like to thank and commend the tireless efforts of our colleagues who came together to care for this family and find this young lady. God bless Pitt County Emergency Management, Greenville Police Department, N.C. Wildlife Law Enforcement, Winterville Community Fire Department, Chocowinity Search and Rescue, Friends in Fellowship Church, and all of the many members of the community who stepped up when it mattered whether it was to help search, forward her photo online, or to bow their heads in prayer.”

Before being found, Ginn was last seen Monday at around 4:30 p.m. at a home on Branch Road in the Winterville area of Pitt County.