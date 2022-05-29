CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Lake Norman was full of people today as they commemorated Memorial Day weekend.

Boaters had their coolers, drinks, food, and music to make the most of their three-day weekend.

“All year long everybody, everybody out here, we were all enthusiastic and we jumped out, it couldn’t come soon enough,” Rod Cooks said.

AAA says it’s expected to be the busiest it’s been in three years. Officials say this year’s forecast marks the second-highest single-year increase in travelers since 2010 bringing it within pre-pandemic levels

Cooks runs his own business “Cooks Skis”. He says he constantly checked the forecast to make sure his Memorial Day weekend wouldn’t be impacted by severe weather.

“Everybody’s kind of been bottled up and this is kind of like an opportunity for everybody – it’s a certain adrenaline rush and a feeling you get when you’re on the water. so, everybody is coming out now and its like it’s a carefree environment, he said.

North and south Carolina officials say don’t be too carefree though – they’re urging boaters to be as responsible as possible.

CMPD lake unit officers are with other authorities and Mothers Against Drunk Driving to promote the campaign “On the road, On the water, Don’t Drink and Drive.”

Saturday also marked the start of National Safe Boating Week – Captain Michael Paul Thomas with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources had a few tips for folks hanging out on the water like always checking boating safety equipment.

“Make sure that they are the proper size, that they aren’t worn out, they may have been sitting up wall winter make sure that they are serviceable that they will work, not dry rot on the snaps or anything. Heat has effects of its own but when you mix alcohol with heat the alcohol is a lot more powerful, and it can hit you a lot faster too so you can become disoriented a lot quicker,” Thomas said.

But it’s not only the water that authorities are reminding people to be safe on – it’s the roads too.

AAA estimates nearly 40 million Americans will travel this weekend, almost a 10% increase from 2021.

AAA also predicts nearly 1.2 million North Carolinians will travel 50 miles or more from home.

South Carolina public safety officials launched their annual “Buckle up SC” campaign this week.

Troopers say Memorial Day weekend is the historic start of increases in the number of accidents.

And through the air – airport officials anticipated crowds and have been preparing since this time last year. American Airlines says they have hired 12-thousand new workers over the year.

And TSA is bringing in additional resources to keep lines moving.

“So, you will see k-9’s in use throughout the weekend at those peak times. We’ve also brought in officers from our national deployment force to supplement out work force here to make sure that we’ve got what we need at these check points, especially in those peak periods.”