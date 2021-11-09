Officials: Body of NC man found washed ashore at Cape Lookout

North Carolina

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CAPE LOOKOUT, N.C. (WNCT) — Officials with the Cape Lookout National Seashore said in a news release that the body of a man washed ashore Monday morning.

The news release said the body of Gregory L. Miller, 65, was found after it washed ashore at the north end of South Core Banks. Miller had been staying at the Great Island Cabin Camp, a group of cabins at the park that can only be reached by boat.

What’s happening? Sign up here for FOX 46 Alerts and get Breaking News sent straight to your inbox

The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Park Rangers have started an investigation into the cause of death.

WATCH: FOX 46 Charlotte live news coverage

Sign up for FOX 46 email alerts

Download the FOX 46 Charlotte app for breaking news and weather alerts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories