Officials: 2 killed in North Carolina plane crash

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Federal authorities are investigating after an airplane with two people aboard crashed in North Carolina, a National Transportation Safety Board spokesperson said Sunday.

The preliminary information reported to the board was that the two people were killed when the Flight Design CTSW airplane crashed near Winterville, North Carolina, just before 6 p.m. Saturday.

Holloway referred questions about the two people to local authorities in Pitt County. A spokesperson for the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office didn’t immediately respond to an email Sunday.

“At this early stage of an investigation, NTSB does not state a cause but will only provide factual information when available,” Holloway wrote in an email.

An NTSB investigator arrived at the crash site Sunday afternoon to begin investigating, Holloway said.

“It is extremely early in the investigation and one of the investigator’s priorities will be to begin the process of documenting the scene and examining the aircraft,” he wrote. “Part of the investigation will be to request radar data, weather information, air traffic control communication, airplane maintenance records and the pilot’s medical records.

Winterville is about 7 miles south of Greenville, North Carolina.