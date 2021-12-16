Officers seek information in hit-and-run that left 61-year-old NC man dead

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A deadly crash shut down the northbound lanes of Business 85 Thursday morning.

According to Highway Patrol, a driver hit Robert Lee Kersey, 61, of Thomasville, around 6:20 a.m. on US 29, north of Albertson Road, and left the scene of the accident.

Kersey was pronounced dead at the scene.

Business 85 was closed for several hours but has reopened.

This is the third deadly crash on Business 85 in four months and the second hit-and-run. In October a woman was killed when she got out of the car during an argument and in September a 50 year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run.

If anyone has any information about the vehicle that hit Kersey, please contact the North Carolina Highway Patrol at (336) 481-0025.