North Carolinians on the ground providing relief in tornado-ravaged Mayfield, KY

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – North Carolinians are on the ground in some of the hardest-hit areas, after tornadoes tore through several states late last week.

Local volunteers with the organization “Samaritan’s Purse” are on the ground in Mayfield, Kentucky.

“Our plan and goal is to come in and lift them up,” said Samaritan’s Purse Program Manager Elliott Willis.

We’ve all seen the images on the television, but being there is an entirely different story.

“It was very heart-wrenching to see complete buildings and homes just demolished,” Willis said.

Tornadoes completely tore through towns.

“Driving in and seeing that was very devastating,” Willis said.

It’s a sight that’s so difficult to see.

“It’s very difficult when you drive a mile or two away from the area or other areas affected– and there’s just nothing.”

One of the biggest obstacles right now regarding response efforts is all the downed power lines.

“Driving in, we saw teams from North Carolina helping with recovery efforts with just the power lines being down,” Willis said. “And that’s one of the biggest obstacles — to get into the area, and get to those who truly need help.”

In addition to cleaning yards, restoring roofs, and helping remove personal belongings from home– extra chaplains have been called in to help the best way they know-how.

“The biggest need we have right now is prayer,” Willis said. “So anyone that feels called to pray, please just pray for those here hurting.”

Samaritan’s Purse is housing between 50 and 75 volunteers from all across the country.

You can find more information on how to get involved by clicking here.