North Carolina’s top baby names for 2020

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WBTW/WGHP) — There might be an influx of Liams, Noahs and Wills in elementary North Carolina classrooms in the next several years, according to 2020 baby name statistics from the Social Security Administration.

Liam topped the list for North Carolina’s most popular baby names in 2020, while Olivia was the most popular name for girls.

Noah, William, James and Elijah rounded out the top five for boys. Ava, Emma, Charlotte and Amelia rounded out the most common names for girls.

Names ending in -son were popular, including Jackson, Mason, Grayson/Greyson, Hudson, Carson, Bryson, Kingston, Hudson, Bryson, Jaxson and Jameson.

The top 5 names for boys and girls weren’t too different from 2019’s list, with only Ava swapping with Olivia and Amelia swapping with Charlotte on the girls list.

The top baby names for boys born in North Carolina in 2020 were:

Liam (681 babies) Noah (612 babies) William (524 babies) James (489 babies) Elijah (475 babies) Oliver (437 babies) Henry (388 babies) Jackson (385 babies) Mason (378 babies) Levi (364 babies)

The top baby names for girls born in North Carolina in 2020 were:

Olivia (525 babies) Ava (507 babies) Emma (482 babies) Charlotte (421 babies) Amelia (420 babies) Sophia (363 babies) Harper (361 babies) Isabella (353 babies) Evelyn (312 babies) Mia (287 babies)

Nationally, the top names for boys were Liam, Noah, Oliver, Elijah, William, James, Benjamin, Lucas, Henry and Alexander. The top names for girls were Olivia, Emma, Ava, Charlotte, Sophia, Amelia, Isabella, Mia, Evelyn and Harper.