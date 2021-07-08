North Carolina trooper accused of giving firearms to felon

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper from Guilford County is accused of transferring firearms to a felon, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Timothy Jay Norman, 47, of Browns Summit, is charged with unlawful transfer of a firearm to a prohibited person.

Criminal complaints allege that Norman, a state trooper, transferred firearms to Tommy Lee Hudson, 33, of Reidsville, knowing or having reasonable cause to believe that Hudson is a convicted felon.

Hudson is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

Norman and Hudson had initial appearances in federal court in Greensboro on Wednesday afternoon and were detained pending their next scheduled appearances on July 14.

If convicted, Norman faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

Hudson also faces a maximum of 10 years in prison if convicted.