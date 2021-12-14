North Carolina state trooper shot in Yancey County following chase

BURNSVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A North Carolina state trooper was shot in Yancey County following a chase Tuesday afternoon.

North Carolina Highway Patrol said the chase started in Mitchell County and ended in Yancey County.

Multiple business owners told 7NEWS there is a large police presence on Newdale Church Road in Burnsville N.C.

One witness told us they could hear gunshots along the road.

Highway patrol said the trooper is conscious and talking and is waiting to be airlifted to an area hospital.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story as more information becomes available.