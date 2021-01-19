North Carolina sheriff’s ‘ghost’ cruiser causes controversy

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Nicknamed the “ghost,” a gray Charger is the latest addition to the Durham Sheriff’s Office’s squad cars.

It has people talking after a tweet from the sheriff’s office that said “with the low profile graphics, you’ll never see the car coming.” Many are questioning why a transparent law enforcement agency would want that.

“Not a big fan of police cars that can’t be visible. I think that police need to be visible. I think their presence needs to be felt,” said Durham resident Josh Toth. “When they have the ability to hide like that, it’s more about revenue-generating and less about actual public safety and enforcing the law.”

Others in town don’t see a problem.

“I think you can kind of see the car because of the whole word sheriff that’s on the side of it,” said Durham resident Nancy Candelario-Mendoza.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said the car cost the same as their other patrol units. They said the design was intended to make the car more approachable as it will be used primarily for community policing and some traffic patrol.

In a follow-up tweet, the sheriff’s office said its original tweet was meant to be lighthearted and was taken out of context.

Still, some said the ghost patrol car shouldn’t impact your day-to-day.

“Well, if you’re straight, doing what you’re supposed to do, you shouldn’t have anything to worry about it. That’s the way I feel about it,” said Durham resident Joyce Freeman.

The sheriff’s office said the car has already hit the streets, so there are no plans to change the look of the car at this point. However, it said it values all of the community’s feedback.