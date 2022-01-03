North Carolina providing water utility assistance for low-income households

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — The Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program will be expanding to include all low-income households needing assistance in paying their water bill, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Starting Monday, households with a current water/wastewater bill can begin applying for assistance if they meet eligibility requirements, whether their water services have been disconnected or not. Households that have had their services disconnected or are in jeopardy of having services disconnected can apply.

To be eligible, you must have one U.S. citizen or eligible non-citizen living in your household. You must have an income equal to or less than 150 percent of the federal poverty level. Have household services that are disconnected, in jeopardy of disconnection, or have a current outstanding bill, and be responsible for the water bill.

You can apply online at epass.nc.gov or apply by printing a paper application and dropping it off or faxing to your local county Department of Social Services. You can also call your local county Department of Social Services to apply by phone.

The program was created in December after the state was awarded more than $38 million in federal funds to create a new water assistance program for households affected by the pandemic.

The program is a temporary emergency program and provides a one-time payment for eligible low-income households directly to the water/wastewater utility company. The program will run through September 30, 2023 or until the funds run out.

For more information, click here.