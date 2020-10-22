North Carolina prison official accused of bribery smuggling

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted a North Carolina prison official on a bribery and smuggling scheme that funneled drugs and other contraband into Caledonia Correctional Institution.
Ollie Rose III, 61, of Pleasant Hill faces multiple charges, including conspiring to use a facility in interstate commerce in furtherance of unlawful activity. according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice. The indictment was returned in the Eastern District of North Carolina on Oct. 14 and announced on Tuesday.
Prosecutors say Rose was a case manager who used his position to smuggle contraband, including marijuana and tobacco into the prison for inmates. The indictment alleges that in exchange for his smuggling, Rose received from $500 to $1,200 in cash or a mobile app.
The news release said the alleged activity took place between November 2018 and this month. Caledonia Correctional Institution is located 92 miles northeast of Raleigh.
LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE
- ‘Look at this bias’: Trump releases video of ’60 Minutes’ interview ahead of Sunday air date
- GOP to Supreme Court: Move up North Carolina absentee deadline
- Here’s the story behind that viral video of Joe Biden hugging a Parkland shooting victim’s child
- Coronavirus in NC: Cases surge back above 2k; 50 additional deaths reported Thursday
- VIDEO: Texas man sprays woman with water during Black Lives Matter argument with neighbor