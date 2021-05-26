North Carolina police officers hurt in traffic stop crash

DENTON, N.C. (AP) — Two North Carolina police officers were hurt Monday when the cruiser they were sitting in was hit by another vehicle as they were completing a traffic stop, authorities said.

The N.C. State Highway Patrol said two officers with the Denton Police Department had stopped a motorist for speeding on Interstate 85 Business between Thomasville and Lexington, news sources reported.

Authorities said the officers had gotten into their vehicle to do paperwork when the driver of a van hit the police vehicle, causing it to hit the back of the car the officers had stopped. The two officers were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The patrol said James Thurmond Miller of South Carolina was charged with a violation of North Carolina’s move over law. That law requires motorists to slow down when an emergency vehicle is stopped on the shoulder of the roadway with its lights flashing. Motorists are required to move over to another lane away from the emergency vehicle on a multi-lane highway or slow down on a two lane highway and can do so safely.